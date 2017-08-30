2 dead, 25 injured as bus overturns in Himachal's Dalhousie

At least two persons died when a bus overturned in Chamba district's Dalhousie area in Himachal Pradesh, on Wednesday.
Also, 25 people sustained injuries in the accident and were taken to the local hospitals, of which four were seriously injured and shifted to Chamba district hospital.
Further details are awaited.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU