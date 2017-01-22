2 dead, 50 injured in Jallikattu at Tamil Nadu's Pudukottai

Two persons were killed and scores injured during Jallikattu, bull fighting events, held on Sunday in the shadow of widespread protests as an failed to end the six-day agitation with Chief Minister O Panneerselvam forced to make a retreat without inaugurating the main event at Alanganallur, following demand for a permanent resolution.



A protester, 48-year-old Chandramohan from Jaihindpuram, also died due to dehydration in Madurai city when he was taking part in a demonstration, along with students and youths. The traditional sport, banned by the Supreme Court, was organised in several parts of the state, including Rapoosal in Pudukottai district following promulgation of the on Saturday.

Police said two persons were killed and 28 injured when they were gored by a bull during at Rapoosal, in which several bulls were used and many sportsmen participated.

Protesters at Alanganallur in Madurai, however, refused to conduct the sport, steadfast in their demand for a “permanent solution” to ensure unhindered annual conduct of the sport. Panneerselvam, who had announced that he would inaugurate at Alanganallur, had to stay back in a hotel in Madurai following the stir there.

Later, he was expected to inaugurate at Natham Kovilpatti in Dindigul. However, there were protests there too, raising the same demand.

Groups of agitators continued their protests at several locations also in the state, raising the same demand. At the Marina beach, epicentre of the stir for the last six days, protesters continued to stay put demanding a permanent solution for holding the sport besides a ban on animal rights group PETA.