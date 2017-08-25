2 finger test on rape victims violates Right to Privacy? SC hearing today

The will on Tuesday continue hearing the controversial issue of validity of two finger test on victims.

Earlier in May, the apex court had observed that the two-finger test on a victim violates her right to privacy, and asked the government to provide better medical procedures to confirm sexual assault.

A bench of Justices B.S. Chauhan and F M I Kalifulla said even if the report of the two-finger test is affirmative, it cannot give rise to presumption of consent on part of a victim.

The apex court said survivors are entitled to legal recourse that does not re-traumatise them or violate their physical or mental integrity and dignity.

The two finger test is used to determine if a survivor is habituated to sexual intercourse by determining if the vaginal opening is broad or narrow.

Though the apex court has previously held that the test is not material in determination of consent, it continues to be used.

