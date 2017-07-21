2 kg morphine mixture drugs found in Air India food trolley

Control Bureau (NCB) has initiated a probe into the recovery of 2kg of morphine mixture from a catering food trolley which was used on an aircraft, the company said on Thursday.

According to the airline, the incident of recovery happened on Wednesday when the food trolley was being wheeled-out of the aircraft.

"On July 19, Supervisor (Sky Gourmet) noticed two packets wrapped in black tape hidden beneath catering cutlery during shifting of catering trolley from flight No. 440 arrived (to Delhi) from Chennai," AI official said.

"Matter was informed to NCB officials. After checking and weighing packets, NCB officials revealed that the packets contained a mixture of Morphine weighing approximately 1,895 grams," the official said.

