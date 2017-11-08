2 kgs of gold found abandoned in Singapore-Chennai Air India flight

-
Two kg of gold found abandoned in a seat in a Singapore-Chennai Air India flight after its arrival here today, were recovered by customs officials.
The value of the seized gold was about Rs 50 lakh, the officials said.
They said sanitation staff found the gold abandoned in a seat while cleaning the aircraft.
Investigations are on to ascertain who had smuggled the gold, the officials said.
