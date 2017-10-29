JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

5.7 magnitude earthquake jolts Kashmir, epicentre in Hindukush region
Business Standard

2 terrorists gunned down in Kashmir's Bandipora, stone-pelting continues

The firing has stopped for now, but heavy stone-pelting is underway.

ANI  |  Bandipora 

Photo: Shutterstock
Photo: Shutterstock

At least two terrorists were killed in an encounter with the security forces in Mir Mohalla of the Hajin area of Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora on Sunday.

The firing has stopped for now, but heavy stone-pelting is underway.

The troops of 45 Bn Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the Special Operations Group (SOG) and 13 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) were carrying out a cordon and search operation (CASO) in the region, when the encounter broke out.

Further details are awaited.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, October 29 2017. 11:09 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements