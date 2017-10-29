2 terrorists gunned down in Kashmir's Bandipora, stone-pelting continues

At least two terrorists were killed in an encounter with the security forces in Mir Mohalla of the Hajin area of Jammu and Kashmir's on Sunday.

The firing has stopped for now, but heavy stone-pelting is underway.

The troops of 45 Bn (CRPF), the Special Operations Group (SOG) and 13 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) were carrying out a cordon and search operation (CASO) in the region, when the encounter broke out.

Further details are awaited.

