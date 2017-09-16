JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Hearing in murder cases against Gurmeet Ram Rahim today: 10 points to know
Business Standard

2 terrorists killed as Army foils infiltration bid in J&K's Machil sector

Weapons and warlike stores have been recovered from the slain terrorists, sources said

Agencies  |  Srinagar 

Indian Army personnel standing guard during a crackdown at a village in Shopian district in South Kashmir. Photo: PTI
File photo of Indian Army personnel standing guard

Two militants were killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Saturday and a huge stash of arms recovered as the Army foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC).

The terrorists were killed in Machil sector of the LoC where infiltrators from Pakistan administered Kashmir tried to enter the valley, the Defence Ministry sources said.

"An infiltration bid has been foiled in Machhil sector and two terrorists have been killed," defence spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia said.

He said troops noticed suspicious movement along the LoC and challenged the intruders, leading to a gunfight in which the two militants were killed.
 

 

Alert troops of the Army foiled the infiltration bid. Weapons and warlike stores have been recovered from the slain terrorists," the sources said.
First Published: Sat, September 16 2017. 10:56 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements