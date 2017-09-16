2 terrorists killed as Army foils infiltration bid in J&K's Machil sector

-
-
Two militants were killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Saturday and a huge stash of arms recovered as the Army foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC).
The terrorists were killed in Machil sector of the LoC where infiltrators from Pakistan administered Kashmir tried to enter the valley, the Defence Ministry sources said.
"An infiltration bid has been foiled in Machhil sector and two terrorists have been killed," defence spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia said.
Wreath laying ceremony of BSF constable Brijendra Bahadur Singh in UP's Ballia; he was killed in ceasefire violation by Pak in J&K's Arnia. pic.twitter.com/nFGeQcoLT5— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 16, 2017
Alert troops of the Army foiled the infiltration bid. Weapons and warlike stores have been recovered from the slain terrorists," the sources said.
