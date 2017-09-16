2 terrorists killed as Army foils infiltration bid in J&K's Machil sector

Two militants were killed in Jammu and Kashmir's district on Saturday and a huge stash of arms recovered as the Army foiled an bid along the Line of Control (LoC).

The terrorists were killed in Machil sector of the where infiltrators from Pakistan administered Kashmir tried to enter the valley, the Defence Ministry sources said.



"An bid has been foiled in and two terrorists have been killed," defence spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia said.





He said troops noticed suspicious movement along the and challenged the intruders, leading to a gunfight in which the two militants were killed.

Wreath laying ceremony of BSF constable Brijendra Bahadur Singh in UP's Ballia; he was killed in ceasefire violation by Pak in J&K's Arnia. pic.twitter.com/nFGeQcoLT5 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 16, 2017

Alert troops of the Army foiled the bid. Weapons and warlike stores have been recovered from the slain terrorists," the sources said.