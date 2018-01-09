JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

BMC razes illegal parts of Shatrughan Sinha's house, warns 'work not over'
Business Standard

2 terrorists killed in encounter in Kashmir's Anantnag; operation still on

The identities of the slain militants were yet to be ascertained

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

Army jawans stand guard during an encounter with militants at Arwani village of Anantnag district of South Kashmir on Friday. Two youth were killed and nearly a dozen others injured as security forces opened firing to chase away stone-pelting protest
Army jawans stand guard during an encounter with militants at Arwani village of Anantnag district of South Kashmir on Friday.

Two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, the Army said.

"Two militants have been killed so far anti-insurgency operation in Larnoo area of Kokernag in Anantnag district," an Army official said.


He said the operation was in progress when last reports came in.

The identities of the slain militants were yet to be ascertained.

First Published: Tue, January 09 2018. 13:04 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements