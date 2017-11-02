20 dead, scores suffer burns as NTPC boiler explodes in Uttar Pradesh

A massive ripped a boiler at NTPC’s Unchahar plant in Uttar Pradesh’s Raebareli district on Wednesday, killing at least 20 people, while scores suffered severe burns, officials said.

said in a statement that it had initiated a probe to ascertain the reasons for the blast.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who was away in Mauritius on a three-day official visit, announced Rs 2 lakh compensation for the families of those killed and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

He ordered that necessary steps be taken for rescue and relief.

Casualties have been reported, 90-100 were injured in the explosion, UP’s Principal Secretary (Home) Kumar said.

The state-owned power giant said at about 3.30 pm at unit number six of its Unchahar plant, there was a sudden abnormal sound at 20 meters elevation. There was an opening in corner number two from which hot gases and steam escaped, affecting the people working around the area.

It added around 80 people were rushed to the hospital. Most of them were discharged after giving first-aid.

All possible measures are being taken to provide immediate relief to the families of affected people in close coordination with the district administration, NPTC said.

The Unchahar sub-division in the Raebareli district is around 110 km from the state capital.

Union Power Minister R K Singh, through social media posts, expressed deep anguish at the loss of lives and said he had directed the Chairman and Managing Director Gurdeep Singh to rush to the site.

UP's ADG ( and Order) Anand Kumar said all available ambulances were pressed into action and the additional district magistrate and the additional superintendent of police were on the spot to supervise relief and rescue operations.

The CM has taken cognisance of the Unchahar accident and has directed principal secretary (home) to ensure that all steps are taken for rescue and relief, principal secretary (information) Awanish Awasthi, who is accompanying Adityanath, said.

“The chief minister expressed his condolences over the deaths of workers in the Unchahar unit and announced Rs 2 lakh compensation for the family of those killed and Rs 50,000 for the grievously injured besides Rs 25,000 for other injured workers," Awasthi said.

A Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team was also despatched to the site from the state capital for relief and rescue operations, an official said.

The triggered panic among the employees who ran helter-skelter.

Such explosions can generate searing heat, an official said.

An injured employee undergoing treatment at a hospital said that a sudden gush of hot gas with contents of ash-like material engulfed him at the plant.

The man said he was unable to understand what had happened and found himself on a hospital bed with his body scalded all over, when he regained consciousness.

Congress President expressed shock and horror at the “terrible tragedy” in her Lok Sabha constituency. Conveying her deepest condolences to the families of the bereaved, urged upon the authorities to provide immediate medical assistance to the injured.

District Magistrate Khatri told PTI that 40 ambulances were immediately pressed into service.

Chief Medical Officer, Raebareli, D K Singh along with a team of 10 doctors were deployed to carry out immediate treatment to the injured, he said.

He also said arrangements have been made to bring the serious cases to KGMU hospital and Civil hospital in Some of the injured were being sent to Raebareli, Khatri said.

CMO Singh said if necessary some of the critical cases could be referred to Delhi by air ambulance.

