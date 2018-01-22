JUST IN
20 live cartridges seized from woman at Delhi's Adarsh Nagar Metro station

At present, the Delhi Metro Police are interrogating two male companions with the woman

ANI  |  New Delhi 

20 live cartridges were recovered from a woman on Sunday at Adarsh Nagar Metro Station in Delhi.

The CISF jawans recovered the cartridges from the woman's purse during checking.

At present, the Delhi Metro Police are interrogating two male companions with the woman.

Further details are awaited.
First Published: Mon, January 22 2018. 06:29 IST

