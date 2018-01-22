20 live cartridges seized from woman at Delhi's Adarsh Nagar Metro station

-
20 live cartridges were recovered from a woman on Sunday at Adarsh Nagar Metro Station in Delhi.
The CISF jawans recovered the cartridges from the woman's purse during checking.
At present, the Delhi Metro Police are interrogating two male companions with the woman.
Further details are awaited.
