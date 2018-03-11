JUST IN
20 Tamil Nadu students caught in forest fire, rescue operations by IAF on

Sitharaman said she was responding to a request from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami

IANS  |  Chennai 

The Indian Air Force (IAF) will be pressed to rescue students caught in a forest fire in Tamil Nadu's Theni district, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Sunday.

She said the Southern Command was in touch with the Theni District Collector.

Sitharaman said she was responding to a request from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami.

At least 20

Tamil Nadu forest fire Visuals of forest-fire in Kurangani, Theni | Photo: @ANI

students trekking in Kurankani hills in Theni were caught in the forest fire.

Fire tenders have also reached the spot to rescue the students.
First Published: Sun, March 11 2018. 20:26 IST

