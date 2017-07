2011 World Cup Final: Gambhir, Nehra rubbish Ranatunga's fixing allegations

India's heroes found former Sri Lanka captain Arjuna Ranatunga's demand for an inquiry into the 2011 final as "outrageous".



India beat Sri Lanka by six wickets to win their second title in 50-over cricket.



Ranatunga, in a video posted on his Facebook page, said: "I was also in India giving commentaries at the time. When we lost, I was distressed and I had a doubt."We must investigate what happened to Sri Lanka at the final. I cannot reveal everything now, but one day I will. There must be an inquiry."However some of the Indian cricketers are not exactly amused with Ranatunga's demands, which also in a way undermines their effort.feels that Ranatunga should back his allegations with evidence."I am surprised by Arjuna Ranatunga's allegations. These are serious comments by a very respectable voice in international cricket. I think to clear the air, he should back his claims with proofs," Gambhir, who top-scored for India with 97 in the final, said.Ashish Nehra, a key member of the 2011 winning team, said that one should not pay much attention to these kind of statements."I don't wish to dignify Ranatunga's comments by airing my views on the issue. There is no end to these kind of statements. If I question Sri Lanka's 1996 victory, is it in good taste? So let's not get into it. But yes, it is disappointing when someone of his stature says something like this," Nehra told PTI.Meanwhile, Harbhajan Singh refused to comment on Ranatunga's latest allegations.This is not the first time that Ranatunga has raised questions about the final. On various forums, the winning former Lankan captain has expressed his surprise as to how multiple players got injured and pulled out of the final of the 2011

