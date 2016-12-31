The year had its fair share of ups and downs for Bollywood. While movies like Aligarh, Pink, Parched, M S Dhoni-The untold story made their mark, the ban on Pakistani artists and the demonetisation drive didn't go down too well with the industry. However, there was something to cheer about at the end of the year, with Aamir Khan's getting an overwhelming response at the box office.

Business Standard brings you the highs and lows for in 2016:

a year of biopics

It was an exciting year for movie lovers as some wonderful movies got released in 2016. After the success of some major biographical movies like Mary Kom, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and Pan Singh Tomar, writing scripts based on real life incidents became a new fad in Bollywood, for good reason. Biopics provide all the ingredients necessary for an emotional reach out and in most cases, are appreciated by critics and masses alike. Here are the top three such films of 2016:

1. Neerja

Directed by Ram Madhvani and with Sonam Kapoor playing the lead role, Neerja is a biographical thriller movie based on a real incident in the life -- and eventual death -- of Neerja Bhanot. She was the head flight attendant of Pan AM flight 73, which was flying from Mumbai to New York via Karachi, Pakistan. The flight got hijacked by Libyan terrorists on September 5, 1986 in Karachi. The movie revolves around Bhanot and her 17-hour face-off against the terrorists. Neerja was released on February 19.

2. Dangal

The movie based on the life of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat, and directed by Nitesh Tiwari with in the lead role.

Though the film received positive reviews on release, there was some tension over the cash crisis caused by demonetisation. However, with Aamir Khan's perfectionism, a crisp script and Nitesh Tiwari's direction, the movie came up trumps, collecting nearly Rs 100 crore within the first weekend itself. It is, at the time of writing this report, set to enter the Rs 300 crore club. The film showcases Phogat's struggle to help his daughter win an international medal in wrestling.

3. M S Dhoni–The untold story

The movie is a biopic based on the life of current captain of the Indian cricket team, Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The movie showcases his journey from a ticket collector to one of the most celebrated captains in the history of Indian cricket. Sushant Singh Rajput is played the lead and the movie under Neeraj Pandey's direction.

2016: a triumph for women



Looking back at movies of the year, one interesting fact is the increase in number of films that portray life and struggles of women in India. Scripts dwelled on them in a unique and extraordinary way. has traditionally treated women characters as second fiddle.

From to Neerja, Pink to Parched, Dear Zindagi to Kahaani 2, the best films of have all been about women. The performances in all these movies were scintillating and heart warming

A movie about homosexuality



Aligarh broke protocol in a country in which film makers hesitate to touch contemporary realities and struggles. The movie made its mark in theatres in a year when the nation-wide debate on the rights of LGBT (lesbian gay bisexual transgender) persons was louder than it had ever been before.

This film is based on Professor Shrinivas Ramchandra Siras of the Aligarh Muslim University. Professor Siras, a homosexual, was suspended for having consensual sex with a rickshaw puller in his house. He took his case up in the Allahabad high court and won in 2010. However, he never got back to his post and was found dead days after the court ruled in his favour.

The controversies



Amitabh Bachchan and Panama papers

Big B was in news for the wrong reason this time. The Indian Express as part of its ongoing investigation into The broke a story about Bachchan being a director of four offshore shipping companies between 1993 and 1997. The superstar through a statement denied all the allegations levelled against him.

His daughter in law and former Miss World Aishwarya Rai’s name also cropped up and the actress made similar denials.

Ban on Pakistani artists

On the heels of the Indian army announcing surgical strikes to neutralise terror launchpads across the Line of Control in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, the Indian motion picture producers’ association (IMPPA) banned Pakistani actors and technicians from Bollywood's new projects till normalcy between the two nations returned.

The worst affected producer from the ban was Karan Johar. MNS chief Raj Thackrey used the Uri attacks as the perfect platform to launch himself. His first demand was to delete all Pakistan actors sequences from like Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and others. The MNS supremo also made it clear no Pakistani actors were welcome in India anymore. Johar initially maintained calm but as Raj got more belligerent, a few single-screen owners joined his chorus by deciding not to screen ADHM as their mark of solidarity to the martyrs. Things started getting worse and allegations of Johar being unpatriotic started doing the rounds. That is when the harrowed film maker posted a video to prove his patriotism and to request one and all to allow his movie to be screened. Finally, Raj relented after Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis brokered a peace. Raj, however, asked filmmakers engaging Pakistani artistes to pay Rs 5 crore to the Army fund.

Salman Khan’s 'raped woman' remark