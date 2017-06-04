TRENDING ON BS
Women to soon assume combat role in Army, says Gen Bipin Rawat
2017 ICC Champions Trophy: India thrash Pakistan by 124 runs

Yuvraj Singh was adjudged Man of the Match

Press Trust of India  |  Birmingham 

Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh
Yuvraj Singh congratulates captain Virat Kohli for scoring fifty runs during the ICC Champions Trophy match between India and Pakistan at Edgbaston in Birmingham. 

India defeated Pakistan by 124 runs under the Duckworth/Lewis method in their rain-hit ICC Champions Trophy match here today.

Batting first, India scored 319 for three after the match was reduced to 48 overs a side at the Edgbaston.



Yuvraj Singh was adjudged Man of the match. 

Set a revised target of 324 in 48 overs, which became 289 in 41 after the day's third rain interruption, Pakistan were bowled out for 164 in 33.4 overs.

Brief scores:

India: 319 for 3 in 48 overs (Rohit Sharma 91, Virat Kohli 81 not out, Yuvraj Singh 53, Shikhar Dhawan 68; Shadab Khan 1/52).

Pakistan: 164 for 9 in 33.4 overs (Azhar Ali 50; Umesh Yadav 3/30).

