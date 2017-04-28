2017 to be one of the hottest years: Study

El Nino events contribute to year-to-year variations in global mean temperature

2017 will be the hottest years on record, say scientists who have developed a new method for predicting global



Researchers at Yale University in the US found that weak activity from 1998 to 2013, rather than a pause in long-term global warming, was the root cause for slower rates of increased surface temperature.



They also found that volcanic activity played only a minor role.



"From a practical perspective, our method, when combined with prediction, allows us to predict next-year global mean temperature," said Alexey Fedorov, a professor at Yale University.



"Accordingly, 2017 will remain among the hottest years of the observational record, perhaps just a notch colder than 2016 or 2015," Fedorov said.



events contribute to year-to-year in global by modulating the heat that is released from tropical oceans into the atmosphere, researchers said.



warms the atmosphere, while the cold phase of the phenomenon, La Nina, cools the atmosphere.



The new model closely mirrors global mean surface temperature (GMST) changes since 1880, including the so-called hiatus and the more recent temperature rise.



"Our main conclusion is that never went away, as one might imply from the term ' hiatus,'" Fedorov said.



"The warming can be masked by inter-annual and decadal natural climate variability, but then it comes back with a vengeance," said Fedorov.



Multiple strong events occurred in the 1980s and 1990s. This was followed by much weaker activity, which lasted until 2014.



"The recent rapid rise in global temperature mainly resulted from the prolonged 2014-2016 conditions in the tropics that reached an extreme magnitude in the winter of 2015," said Shineng Hu, first author of the published in the journal Geophysical Research Letters.



"The corresponding heat release into the atmosphere, together with the ongoing background trend, made 2014, 2015, and 2016 the three consecutive warmest years of the instrumental record so far," Hu said.

