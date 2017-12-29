2018: A failsafe travel calendar for the new year

January Ring in the New Year with hatching shells (and dancers’ bells). Warm up to 2018 on the beaches of Odisha — Talasari and Astaranga are great, but Gahirmatha is where this year’s Olive Ridley hatchlings will be making for the waves.

The world’s largest rookery for the endangered turtle saw a record number of babies last year, and mating pairs have been sighted since early November. Photo: Wikimedia Commons Hatchlings usually emerge 45-60 days after the females nest under cover of darkness. If you have the time, picnic on ...