2018: Bollywood and Hollywood films you should not miss next year

Up ahead is a veritable blockbuster glut. But that isn’t good news. Inherent in such overkill is the risk of a blowout.

Hollywood and Bollywood have both lined up a flurry of top-heavy releases for 2018. Hollywood’s summer will kick off in March with a reboot of Tomb Raider, top-lined by Alicia Vikander. It will be followed by upwards of 40 more tent-pole releases all the way up to Christmas. Among them are Steven Spielberg’s sci-fi adventure Ready Player One and a host of superhero and action films: Avengers: Infinity War, X-Men: The New Mutants, Deadpool: The ...