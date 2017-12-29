2018: Sparkling sequins, micro purses and exciting fripperies for new year

A new year is a new opportunity to make a style statement.

People in the know tell the author that it’s going to be all about sparkling sequins, micro purses and other such exciting fripperies All that glitters Courtesy: Jade by Monica & Karishma Why bother with understatement when you can sparkle, shimmer and shine instead? Sequins are being touted as the next big thing on the international runway, with Gucci and Chanel using it in a big way in their new collections. Indian designers, too, are going for bling - arguably their favourite territory ...