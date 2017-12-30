2018 sporting guide: A look at the athletes and events that hold promise

Sport in 2017 was a playground of absurdities.

Freakishly good athletes pulled off feats the commonsensical mind dismissed as impossible, football clubs purchased relatively middling players for preposterous amounts that could once buy entire teams, Sergio Garcia finally won a major, Usain Bolt lost a 100m final and some brainless motorcycle guide forced competitors in the wrong direction at the Venice Marathon. (How the Italian city ended up hosting a marathon is matter for a different debate; ideally Venice shouldn’t have agreed to host anything more than a long-distance ...