21-km marathon in just 2 hrs! Tatas' Chandrasekaran clocks his 'best' time

Having bagged the title rights of the coveted in the financial capital, Sons chairman N on Sunday clocked his "best" time of just over two hours in completing the 21-km half- The marathoner chairman, popularly called as 'Chandra', finished the half in two hours and three minutes, his fastest or "personal best" in marathoners-speak at the maiden Mumbai Marathon, 2018. runs marathons, including the 42-km long full marathons across the world, but chooses to run the shorter 21.097 km distance in Mumbai, a group spokesperson said. Last year, the Tatas bagged the title sponsorship for the event which is held in the conglomerate's headquarters since 2004. Gagan Banga, the vice chairman and managing director of mortgage lender Indiabulls Housing Finance continued with his aggressive running, and also clocked a personal best of three hours and 42 minutes for the full "My previous best was the Berlin in September. The Mumbai this year was a great experience," he said in a statement. In a first, the organisers gave two medals to the full finishers, including one for finish and other, an inspiration medal, arguing that there resides an inspiriting personality to which the runner dedicates her run. Banga dedicated his 'inspiration medal' to his 11- year-old daughter Navya. Rahesh Shah of the diversified financial company Edelweiss, and also the current president of industry lobby grouping Ficci, completed the full in five hours and six minutes. Shah said it became very hot after 9 am, but company of friends ensured that he had a "fun race". Anil Ambani of Reliance Group, an avid runner and a Mumbai regular for many years, was travelling abroad and didn't participate this time. The event which is being held since 2004, had a very sizable presence from India Inc, including the regular runners.

Companies, especially those in the service sector involving sedentary jobs, encourage their employees to participate in such events. Nirmal Lifestyle's Dharmesh Jain said 340 of the realty player's employees participated in the run. "We have regular fitness activities for employees as I like to keep my workplace fit and productive. Next year, we aim to drive more employees to participate," he said. The marathon, which is used to espouse social causes and fund raising for them, saw Shrimad Rajendra Love and Care raising over Rs 2.75 crore to build a 250-bed hospital in Gujarat, it said in a statement, adding over 1,000 volunteers participated.