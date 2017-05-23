21st century belongs to Asia and Africa, we should work together: Jaitley

The will not only belong to but also to Africa, hence India and should navigate the journey together to shape their common future, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Tuesday.

Addressing the 52nd annual meeting of the African Development Bank in Gandhinagar, Jaitley said while India has been a bright spot amongst the major economies amid challenging times, too, has done well over the past few years.

"I stand here with the conviction that the would not be Asia's alone but would belong to both and Africa," he said.

Jaitley added that the African continent was transforming rapidly and amidst tough global scenario, its economy grew by 2.2 per cent in 2016 and was expected to grow by 3.4 per cent in 2017.

" is approaching an exciting time. India and should navigate through this journey together and shape their common future," Jaitley said.

He added that India was committed to Africa's development and this commitment was reflected in "continued high-level political engagement" including the three India- Summits.

"It is no coincidence that our Prime Minister, President and Vice President have together visited 16 African countries in the past.

"There isn't a single African country which has not been visited by one of my cabinet colleagues," the Finance Minister added.