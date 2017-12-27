232,000 lakh patent applications pending with patent office: Govt

Over 2.32 lakh applications were pending with the Indian Office as on November 30, was informed today.



Pendency of applications is primarily due to shortage of technical manpower in previous years, of State for Commerce and Industry C R Chaudhary said in a written reply to the



However, he added that several measures have been taken to simplify the procedures."The Rules, 2003 have been amended to streamline processes and make them more user friendly," he said adding a comprehensive has also been incorporated in theFurther he informed that in 2016-17, 9,847 patents were granted by Indian Office as against 6,326 in the previous year.In a separate reply, he said 54 foreign direct investment (FDI) proposals are under consideration at various stages in the ministries concerned as on November 15.Replying to a separate question on Make in initiative, the said the total inflow was USD 160.79 billion between April 2014 and March 2017."In 2016-17, inflow stood at a record of USD 60 billion, the highest ever recorded for a fiscal year ever," he said.