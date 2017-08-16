24-year old biker dies while speeding near Delhi's Mandi House

A with two of his friends proved fatal for a 24-year-old man, who lost control of his vehicle and hit the wall of a nearby college at Metro Station here, police said today.



The incident took place last night when Himanshu Bansal, Gazi and Lakshya were returning from Connaught Place after a party. The trio were racing their bikes, they said.



When Himanshu reached near Metro Station, his motorcycle was about to hit an elderly man crossing the road, police said.In order to avert the accident, he applied brakes but lost control of the vehicle and was thrown off. He hit the wall of Lady Irwin College, they said.The man, a resident of Vivek Vihar, was declared brought dead by doctors, police added.