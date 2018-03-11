25 students trapped in TN forest fire; 12 rescued so far

A sudden forest fire trapped around 25 students on a mountain climbing training camp today trapped in hills in this district of with 12 being rescued so far, officials said.



Nirmala Sitharaman, who was approached by K Palaniswami for help to rescue them and been in touch with District Collector, said 10-15 students were making their way to the foothills (after being rescued).



In a series of tweets, she also said two helicopters of the from its Sulur base near were being sent to assist in the rescue operations.



"Responding to the request from the Hon @CMOTamilNadu on the forest -fire related issue -20 students are caught in Kurangani, district. Instructed @IAF_MCC to help in rescue and evacuation. The is in touch with the of Theni," she said in a tweet.



In another tweet around 7 pm, Sitharaman said she spoke to the District who informed her that 10-15 students were making their way to the foothills.A medical team had been sent to the spot and employees of a nearby private tea estate were also assisting in the rescue operations, she said quoting thehills is located near Bodinayakanur in southernOfficials here said twelve of the students had been rescued by the local tribals and fire and rescue service and forest personnel and efforts were on to evacuate others.Police said the students from and were taking training in area when the fire suddenly broke out around noon.of Police V Baskaran and reveune and forest officials were taking steps to rescue the students from the trapped site.Officials said the told the District to expedite the rescue operations in coordination with the other department officials including, the Airforce.A report from Coimbatore, quoting police, said two IAF 'Sarang' helicopters from Sulur have left for forest.