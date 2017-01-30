You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Panel led by ex-CAG Vinod Rai to run BCCI
Business Standard

26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed put under house arrest in Lahore

Punjab govt's action comes amidst pressure from Trump administration to act against terror

Press Trust of India  |  Lahore 

Hafiz Saeed, centre, chief of Pakistani religious group Jamaat-ud-Dawa an alliance of Islamic parties, addresses a gathering to condemn recent American drone attacks in Karachi, Pakistan
Hafiz Saeed

Jammat-ud-Dawah chief Hafiz Saeed, the mastermind of Mumbai terror attack, was tonight placed under house arrest in Lahore, his outfit said.

Punjab government's Home Department has issued detention order of Saeed and Lahore Police have reached JuD headquarters in Chauburji to implement the order, it said.

He "is at Masjid-e-Qadsia Chauburji and a heavy contingent of police has surrounded the JuD headquarters," JuD official Ahmed Nadeem, who is present at the premises of the outfit, told PTI by phone.

"The commanding police officer told us that he has with him the house arrest order of the JuD chief issued by the Punjab Home Department," Nadeem said.

Punjab government's action comes amidst pressure from the Trump administration to act against terror.

The US has clearly told Islamabad that in case of not taking action against JuD and Saeed, it may face sanctions.

JuD is the front for the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror outfit which is responsible for numerous terror attacks in India, including the Mumbai terror strike of November 26,2008, which was masterminded by Saeed.

JuD has already been declared as a foreign terrorist organisation’ by the United States in June 2014.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed put under house arrest in Lahore

Punjab govt's action comes amidst pressure from Trump administration to act against terror

Punjab govt's action comes amidst pressure from Trump administration to act against terror
Jammat-ud-Dawah chief Hafiz Saeed, the mastermind of Mumbai terror attack, was tonight placed under house arrest in Lahore, his outfit said.

Punjab government's Home Department has issued detention order of Saeed and Lahore Police have reached JuD headquarters in Chauburji to implement the order, it said.

He "is at Masjid-e-Qadsia Chauburji and a heavy contingent of police has surrounded the JuD headquarters," JuD official Ahmed Nadeem, who is present at the premises of the outfit, told PTI by phone.

"The commanding police officer told us that he has with him the house arrest order of the JuD chief issued by the Punjab Home Department," Nadeem said.

Punjab government's action comes amidst pressure from the Trump administration to act against terror.

The US has clearly told Islamabad that in case of not taking action against JuD and Saeed, it may face sanctions.

JuD is the front for the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror outfit which is responsible for numerous terror attacks in India, including the Mumbai terror strike of November 26,2008, which was masterminded by Saeed.

JuD has already been declared as a foreign terrorist organisation’ by the United States in June 2014.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed put under house arrest in Lahore

Punjab govt's action comes amidst pressure from Trump administration to act against terror

Jammat-ud-Dawah chief Hafiz Saeed, the mastermind of Mumbai terror attack, was tonight placed under house arrest in Lahore, his outfit said.

Punjab government's Home Department has issued detention order of Saeed and Lahore Police have reached JuD headquarters in Chauburji to implement the order, it said.

He "is at Masjid-e-Qadsia Chauburji and a heavy contingent of police has surrounded the JuD headquarters," JuD official Ahmed Nadeem, who is present at the premises of the outfit, told PTI by phone.

"The commanding police officer told us that he has with him the house arrest order of the JuD chief issued by the Punjab Home Department," Nadeem said.

Punjab government's action comes amidst pressure from the Trump administration to act against terror.

The US has clearly told Islamabad that in case of not taking action against JuD and Saeed, it may face sanctions.

JuD is the front for the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror outfit which is responsible for numerous terror attacks in India, including the Mumbai terror strike of November 26,2008, which was masterminded by Saeed.

JuD has already been declared as a foreign terrorist organisation’ by the United States in June 2014.

image
Business Standard
177 22