27 dead as Hirakhand Express derails in Andhra; railways suspect foul play

Railways on Sunday suspected that tampering of the track near station led to the derailment of nine coaches of Express (Hirakhand express) in district of Andhra Pradesh.

"There is a strong indication of tampering with the track as the area is known to be a Naxal-prone zone and as is approaching. Foul play cannot be ruled out," sources said.

"The Commissioner Railway Safety will conduct a thorough inquiry to ascertain the cause of the mishap," the sources said.

According to the sources, "A goods train had safely passed the same track. The patrol man had also checked the track. However, the driver of the train heard a big cracker-like sound just before the derailment and there appeared to be a big crack on the track which caused the derailment".

27 people were killed after nine coaches of Express derailed in district of Andhra Pradesh.

The incident took place around 11 PM yesterday when the train was on its way to from Jagdalpur.