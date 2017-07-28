27 of 73 roads along Sino-Indian border complete, rest by 2022

Twenty-seven of the 73 approved along the have been completed and the rest are expected to be finished by end of 2022, the government said on Friday.

In a written reply to Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Defence said 73 along the were approved for construction.

"Out of this, 27 have been completed and the balance are planned for completion by December 2022," the minister said.

He said the delay in execution of road projects was due to delay in forest, wildlife and environment clearance.

Besides, hard rock stretches, limited working season, delay in land acquisition, difficulties in availability of construction material and damage due to natural disasters such as flash floods were also hampering work.

He added that four strategic railway lines had been approved along the

In response to a question whether India was aware of expanding Chinese infrastructure along the border, the minister replied: "The government keeps a constant watch on all developments having a bearing on India's security and takes all necessary measures to safeguard it."

The ongoing stand-off between India and China along the border started after China attempted to construct a road in Bhutanese territory and Indian troops stopped the Chinese Army.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)