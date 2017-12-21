A Raja, Kanimozhi, 17 others vindicated in 2G scam case: What experts say

Special court on Thursday acquitted all accused in the that caused huge losses to the public exchequer and had been dubbed as the biggest telecom scam in India. The court, in its judgement, said that the prosecution failed miserably to prove any charges in the case. With this, former telecom minister A Raja, MP and several others have been given a clean chit.



What experts say:



Senior Advocates, former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi





The lawyer of Swan Telecom promoters, Vijay Aggarwal





Athar Khan - A Raja's lawyer

2G case has completely collapsed because the lower court as per our judiciary the lower court fixes the framework. If the framework does not exist, then it's very difficult to prove that any other court's judgement was wrong.

the was a political game. will decide after reading the judgement. It was only a notional loss. It was completely distorted by the Kapil Sibal has been proved right. Justice has been done and the episode is now over. The basic tenet of law is that criminals are not decided on the basis of public sentiment.

Kapil Sibal, Congress



"There was never any corruption in the 2G spectrum issue; We stand vindicated; Have been saying there has been no scam"



BJP created an atmosphere of suspicion. The telecom sector is in dire state thanks to Vinod Rai and BJP

P Chidambaram:





Shashi Tharoor, Congress



Clearly the Court found that innocent people have been wronged. Justice has worked as it is supposed to work in our country



Mahesh Agarwal, counsel for the accused



What will do now?

has been properly advised. The trial went on for six years and now the will think ten times before approaching the higher court.



"The case was bogus. For seven years, people have gone through an unfair trial."



Other experts:



It's a shot in the arm for people who thought did not exist. But, there will be an appeal " is a scam that never took place"Clearly the Court found that innocent people have been wronged. Justice has worked as it is supposed to work in our country

Vijay Aggarwal, Lawyer of Swan Telecom promoters Shahid Usman Balwa, Vinod Goenka and others



"The Court said that the prosecution has miserably failed to prove any of its charges. Thus all accused are acquitted"



All about the case "The Court said that the prosecution has miserably failed to prove any of its charges. Thus all accused are acquitted"

The alleged scam relates to the granting of 2G spectrum licence allocations in 2007-08 which caused, according to a report by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India, loss of Rs. 1.76 lakh crore. Special judge O P Saini is scheduled to pronounce today the judgements in separate cases lodged by the and the ED in the scam which rattled the former prime minister Manmohan Singh-led

Two cases have been filed by the and another one by the ED.

What is the allegation?

The allegation relates to the fact that Telecom Minister A Raja, who after taking office in May 2007, sold licenses/2G spectrum to a handful of arbitrarily selected (120 out of 575) companies in January 2008 at a bargain basement 2001 price. In doing so, he not only violated the law, committed several improprieties, but caused a loss to the exchequer of at least Rs 40,000 crore. The Supreme Court earlier agreed that the process Raja followed was polluted and cancelled all the licenses he had issued.

In the process he was said to violate the TRAI Act and other settled law:

