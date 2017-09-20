2G spectrum scam: CBI special court defers hearing to October 25

A court on Wednesday adjourned the 2G spectrum allocation cases against former Minister A. Raja, DMK member Kanimozhi and others to October 25.

Special Judge O.P. Saini deferred the matter observing that documents filed in the case are voluminous and technical in nature which was still under perusal.

The judge said that it might take substantial time and deferred the matter for October 25 for further clarification, if required.

The court said that the date of judgment will be finalised on the next date of hearing.

The court was hearing two separate cases related to 2G spectrum cases. One is being probed by the and the other by the Enforcement Directorate.

On April 26, the court had concluded final arguments in the case.

According to the (CBI), Raja was biased in allocating 2G mobile airwaves and operating licences to firms, causing a huge loss to the state exchequer.

The chargesheet said Rs 200 crore was transferred from DB Group to Kalaignar TV, which was kickbacks in lieu of allocation of 2G spectrum to Swan Pvt Ltd.

The Enforcement Directorate has filed a separate case related to money laundering alleging that a conspiracy was hatched by Raja, Kanimozhi, DMK supremo M. Karunanidhi's wife Dayalu Ammal and others and that the Rs 200 crores were the proceeds of the crime.

All the accused, including Raja, are out on bail.

On October 25, the court will also seek clarification in the against Essar and Loop promoters.

The has alleged that the promoters of the were the real investors and beneficiaries of the spectrum and licences issued to Loop Telecom, which was used as a front company by Essar to acquire and spectrum in 2008.

Essar and Loop promoters are facing trial for hatching a conspiracy to cheat the government for obtaining spectrum licence.

All the accused have denied the charges.