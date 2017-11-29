2G spectrum scam: High-profile case involving Raja, Kanimozhi in SC today

The will hear the case on Wednesday.

In the last hearing, one of the judges in the apex court bench, Justice L Nageswar Rao, recused himself from hearing the case.

The top court had also asked not to take any action against the (ED) Investigating Officer, Rajeshwar Singh, who is probing the 2G case.

Special Judge OP Saini has been exclusively dealing with cases arising out of the

Two cases have been filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and another one by the (ED).

In its chargesheet filed against former telecom minister A Raja, member Kanimozhi and others in 2011, the had alleged that there was a loss of Rs 30,984 crore in the allocation of 122 licences for 2G spectrum.

In April 2014, the ED filed a chargesheet against 19 people, including Raja and Kanimozhi, in connection with a money laundering case relating to the scam.