2G spectrum scam: Special court to pronounce verdict on December 21

A special court today said it will pronounce on Decamber 21 its verdict on the 2G spectrum allocation scam cases involving former Telecom Minister A Raja, DMK MP and officials of (ADAG), Unitech Ltd and and others.



Special Judge O P Saini, which was hearing the cases arising out of the 2G spectrum scam, marked the attendance of all the accused, including Raja, and others who were present before the court, and said the verdict will be pronounced at 10.30 am on that day.



The trial in started six years ago after the CBI filed its first charge sheet.The court also directed all the accused to remain present before it on the next date when it will pronounce its verdict in three cases -- two filed by the CBI and the third by the Enforcement Directorate.In the first case filed by the CBI, those facing trial besides Raja and Kanimozhi, are former Telecom Secretary Siddharth Behura, Raja's erstwhile private secretary R K Chandolia, Swan Telecom promoters Shahid Usman Balwa and Vinod Goenka, Unitech Ltd MD Sanjay Chandra, three top executives of (RADAG) -- Gautam Doshi, Surendra Pipara and Hari Nair.Directors of Kusegaon Fruits and Vegetables Pvt Ltd Asif Balwa and Rajiv Agarwal, Kalaignar TV Director Sharad Kumar and Bollywood producer Karim Morani are also accused in it.Besides these 14, three telecom firms -- Swan Telecom Pvt Ltd (STPL), Reliance Telecom Ltd and Unitech Wireless (Tamil Nadu) Ltd -- are facing trial in the case.The court had in October 2011 framed charges against them under various provisions of the IPC and the Prevention of Corruption Act dealing with offences of criminal conspiracy, cheating,forgery, faking documents, abusing official position, criminal misconduct by public servant and taking bribe.In its charge sheet filed in April 2011 against Raja and others, CBI had alleged that there was a loss of Rs 30,984 crore to the exchequer in allocation of 122 licences for 2G spectrum which were scrapped by the Supreme Court on February 2, 2012.The court has recorded the statements of 154 CBI witnesses, including Reliance ADAG Chairman Anil Ambani, his wife Tina Ambani and former corporate lobbyist Niira Radia, running into over 4,400 pages in the case.The offences entail punishment ranging from six months in jail to life imprisonment.In the second CBI case, those who face trial are Essar Group promoters Ravi Ruia and Anshuman Ruia, Loop Telecom promoters, Kiran Khaitan, her husband I P Khaitan and Essar Group Director (Strategy and Planning) Vikash Saraf.Three firms, Loop Telecom Ltd, Loop Mobile India Ltd and Essar Tele Holding Ltd (ETHL) are also chagesheeted.The ED, in its case, had filed a charge sheet in April 2014 against 19 people, including Raja, Kanimozhi, Shahid Balwa, Vinod Goenka, Asif Balwa, Rajiv Aggarwal, Karim Morani and Sharad Kumar in connection with a money laundering case relating to the scam.In its charge sheet, ED had also named DMK supremo M Karunanidhi's wife Dayalu Ammal as an accused in the case in which it alleged that Rs 200 crore was paid by STPL promoters to DMK-run Kalaignar TV.In its final report, ED had named 10 individuals and nine companies as accused and chargesheeted them for the offence of money laundering under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.