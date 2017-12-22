2G verdict: Here's a timeline of the spectrum scam

The chronology of events in the 2G spectrum allocation scam case:

Sept 25, 2007: The telecom ministry under fixes October 1, 2007, as deadline for receiving applications for wireless telephony licences. DoT receives 575 applications from 46 companies, including Videocon, Unitech, S-Tel and Swan Telecom

Jan 10, 2008: DoT decides to issue licences on ‘first come, first served’ basis. DoT prepones cut-off date to September 25, from October 1, 2007. DoT posts an announcement on its website that those who apply between 3.30 pm and 4.30 pm would be issued licences in accordance with the said policy. Many companies rush to DoT office to apply

2008: Swan Telecom, Unitech and Tata Teleservices sell off part of their stake at much higher rates to foreign investors

May 4, 2009: Telecom Watchdog, an NGO, files complaint to the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) on illegalities in the spectrum allocation to Loop Telecom. CVC directs to investigate the case

May, 2010: NGO Centre for Public Interest litigation moves SC after Delhi HC rejects petition

Nov 10, 2010: The CAG under Vinod Rai submits report on 2G spectrum, saying notional loss of ~1.76 lakh crore to exchequer. Four days later, Raja quits while the then law minister, Kapil Sibal says its zero loss to exchequer

Dec 2, 2010: SC asks Centre to consider setting up of a special court to try the case

Feb 2, 2011: Raja, along with former Telecom Secretary Siddartha Behura and Raja’s former personal secretary, R K Chandolia, arrested

Mar 14, 2011: The Delhi High Court sets up special court to deal exclusively with 2G cases.

Feb 2, 2012: SC cancels 122 licences including of Tata Teleservices, Idea Cellular, Videocon, Loop Telecom, Swan Telecom and Unitech. Asks 2G special court to try all accused.

December 21, 2017: Special court acquits all accused, including Raja, Kanimozhi and all others, in all the three cases