2G verdict: Niira Radia's statement was of no use to CBIs, says court

The CBI, in its charge sheet filed on April 2, 2011 against former telecom minister A Raja and others, had named Radia as one of the star prosecution witnesses in the case.
In her statement recorded during the probe under section 161 of the CrPC (dealing with examination of witnesses) before the CBI, she had said that accused firm Swan Telecom Pvt Ltd. was not eligible to get the Unified Access Service (UAS) Licences.
"Regarding M/s Swan Telecom, which was the only applicant to get the spectrum in Delhi circle, I would like to state that M/s Swan Telecom as applicant was not even eligible for getting a UAS licence, in view of the cross holding clause," she had told the agency in her statement recorded on December 21, 2010.
Radia had also drawn attention in wake of the leak of alleged intercepted telephonic conversations which reflected that she was in constant touch with top politicians, corporate honchos and media personalities.
