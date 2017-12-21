2G verdict not a badge of honour for Congress: Arun Jaitley

Congress leaders are taking court judgement in 2G scandal as some kind of a badge of honour and a certification that it was an honest policy but in reality it was a corrupt and dishonest policy, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Thursday.

"That policy has already been upheld by the Supreme Court in 2012. SC quashed the policy of first come first serve or first come first pay. Subsequent spectrum auctions got much higher prices," he said while talking to reporters in the capital.

On the future course of action, he said, "Corruption in 2G allocation already stands proven by Supreme Court's verdict. Investigative agencies will have a close look at verdict and decide what to do next," he added.

He claimed that the First Come First Serve Policy was arbitrarily changed during UPA tenure. "Each and every case of spectrum allocation was quashed by SC (in 2012) as arbitrary and unfair, the policy was quashed as unfair and intended to cause loss to government and the govt was directed to have a fresh policy by which an auction would take place."



Pronouncing its verdict in the so-called Rs 1.76-lakh-crore 2G spectrum scam, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) special court of judge O P Saini on Thursday acquitted all the 17 accused, including former telecom minister Andimuthu Raja, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) member Kanimozhi, as the prosecution failed to prove the case against them.