2G verdict: Raja, Kanimozhi and all other accused acquitted by CBI court

Pronouncing its verdict in the Rs 1.76-lakh-crore 2G spectrum scam, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) special court of judge on Thursday acquitted all accused, including former telecom minister Andimuthu Raja, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) member and corporate executives like Swan Telecom’s Shahid Balwa, Unitech’s and the Essar group’s Ruias, as the prosecution failed to prove the case against them.



Among others in the long list of accused in the case were some of the key executives of the Anil Ambani-led Reliance group, former telecom secretary Siddhartha Behura and former personal secretary to A Raja, R K Chandolia.



While the court looked into the fraud and conspiracy angle in the case, the Supreme Court had in February 2012 cancelled 122 telecom licences, including those of Loop Telecom, Swan Telecom and Unitech. Some entities of top corporate groups, such as Tata Teleservices, Idea Cellular and Videocon Telecom had also lost lucrative wireless licences following the court order.The case relates to the 2G spectrum allocation done in 2008 by the department of telecommunications (DoT), under the communications and information technology (IT) ministry led by The ‘first-come-first-served’ policy used as the method for allocation of valuable airwaves had drawn severe criticism from the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India – then headed by Vinod Rai – which had pegged the total loss to the exchequer on account of the sale of spectrum below rightful price at Rs 1.76 lakh crore.Later, in December 2010, the Supreme Court had castigated Raja for bypassing and overruling the advice of the then prime minister, Manmohan Singh, that the allocation of 2G spectrum be deferred by a few days. In February 2011, Raja, Behura and Chandolia had been arrested for their faulty policy causing a loss to the Indian government.In its 2012 verdict, the Supreme Court had made it clear that all government resources, including the spectrum used by mobile phone companies to offer services, should be sold via the auction route in future.