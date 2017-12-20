Ruias to Balwa: 2G verdict to seal fate of top India Inc leaders tomorrow

The court in New Delhi would be pronouncing its verdict on the on Thursday and decide the fate of many top and political leaders. The top officials of facing the charges include the of Essar group, Sanjay Chandra, promoter of Unitech, top officials of Anil Ambani group and Balwa of DB Realty.

The judge would also decide the future of the then Telecom Minister, A Raja, and the then Department of Telecom Secretary, and Raja's former Personal Secretary

While the court will decide on the fraud and conspiracy charges, in February 2012, the had cancelled over 122 licences including of Loop Telecom, Swan Telecom, among others. The judgment had not spared even the top corporates of including Tata Teleservices, Idea Cellular and that lost lucrative wireless telephony licenses.

Of the eight companies which lost licences, only Idea Cellular survived the telecom sector storm which triggered with deciding in September 2008 that the licenses will be given on a “First come, first served” basis. The cancellation of licenses resulted in the closure of most of the companies with thousands of employees losing jobs. Banks are still grappling with the loans granted to these companies to buy equipment and licenses and spectrum.

The first-come-first-served policy came under severe criticism by the Comptroller and Auditor General who pegged Indian government’s notional revenue loss at Rs 175,000 crore. In December 2010, the castigated Raja for bypassing and overruling the then PM Manmohan Singh 's advice to defer allocation of 2G spectrum by a few days and asked the Centre to consider setting up of a special court to try the 2G spectrum scam case. In February 2011, Raja, along with former Telecom Secretary and Raja's former Personal Secretary were arrested for its faulty policy which resulted in a loss to the Indian government.

While a number of leaders including Chairman, Sanjay Chandra, Shahid Balwa, of DB Realty and Gautam Doshi of ADAG group were incarcerated in Tihar jail, they are currently out on bail. The fate of these top guns will be decided on Thursday.

In its verdict in 2012, the SC made it clear that in future all government resources included the spectrum used by the mobile phone companies to offer services should be auctioned in future.