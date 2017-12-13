2nd ODI: Rohit's 208 not out powers India to 141-run win over Sri Lanka

-
A disciplined India humbled Sri Lanka by 141 runs in the second One-day International and squared the three-match rubber 1-1 at the Punjab Cricket Association I.S. Bindra Stadium here on Wednesday.
Chasing a mammoth 394, most of the visiting batsmen failed to capitalise on their starts, barring Angelo Mathews, who stroked a patient unbeaten 132-ball 111 as Sri Lanka could only muster 251/8.
Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was the pick of the Indian bowlers, returning with 3/60 after skipper Rohit Sharma's historic third ODI double ton powered the hosts to a huge 392/4.
