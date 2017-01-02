New year eve: 3,300 trafic violators, 565 cases of drunk driving in Mumbai

Over 3,300 cases of traffic rule violation including over 500 cases of were registered in the city on the eve.



"There were 565 cases of and we collected Rs 3.87 lakh in fine (from guilty drivers)," a senior traffic police official said.



Thirteen people were booked for rash and negligent driving, while 207 people were caught for riding two-wheelers without helmet.



The traffic police also fined about 690 people for parking in a no-parking areas.

