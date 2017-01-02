New year eve: 3,300 trafic violators, 565 cases of drunk driving in Mumbai

-
ALSO READDemonetisation: PM Narendra Modi to address nation before New Year New Year Eve: Traffic violations doubled as compared to 2016 Demonetisation won't dampen new year's eve plans New Year's eve celebrations: Trucks to be deployed in New York for security Politicians hit out at Modi over his New Year eve's speech: Who said what
-
Over 3,300 cases of traffic rule violation including over 500 cases of drunk driving were registered in the city on the New Year eve.
"There were 565 cases of drunk driving and we collected Rs 3.87 lakh in fine (from guilty drivers)," a senior traffic police official said.
Thirteen people were booked for rash and negligent driving, while 207 people were caught for riding two-wheelers without helmet.
The traffic police also fined about 690 people for parking in a no-parking areas.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU