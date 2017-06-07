3 car thieves arrested by Delhi Police for stealing car at gunpoint

Three automobile thieves who stole a new luxury car at gunpoint in south Delhi have been arrested, Delhi Police said on Tuesday.
Police said accused Azam(22), Sundar Tanwar (23) and Veer Singh (27) were arrested on Monday night from Nuh, Mewat, and Sohna in Haryana.
A Honda Jazz car they drove away with at gunpoint on June 2 has been recovered, Deputy Commissioner of Police Ishwar Singh told IANS.
The accused are residents of Fatehpur Beri in south Delhi and Gurugram in Haryana.
They drove off with the car driven by Shakul after an altercation with the latter's brother Rashid outside Dagar Farm House in Chandanhaulla in Delhi, police said.
Both Shakul and Rashid were transporting six new cars on a trailer truck from Faridabad to Tapukara in Rajasthan. The cars were kept in a warehouse in Delhi.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU