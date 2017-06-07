3 car thieves arrested by Delhi Police for stealing car at gunpoint

Three automobile thieves who stole a new luxury at gunpoint in south Delhi have been arrested, said on Tuesday.

said accused Azam(22), Sundar Tanwar (23) and Veer Singh (27) were arrested on Monday night from Nuh, Mewat, and Sohna in

A they drove away with at gunpoint on June 2 has been recovered, Deputy Commissioner of Ishwar Singh told IANS.

The accused are residents of Fatehpur Beri in south Delhi and Gurugram in

They drove off with the driven by Shakul after an altercation with the latter's brother Rashid outside Dagar Farm House in Chandanhaulla in Delhi, said.

Both Shakul and Rashid were transporting six new cars on a trailer truck from Faridabad to Tapukara in Rajasthan. The cars were kept in a warehouse in Delhi.