3 killed in lightning as heavy pre-monsoon showers lash Nashik

Due to heavy rains, power supply was disrupted for several hours in the city and adjoining places

Due to heavy rains, power supply was disrupted for several hours in the city and adjoining places

Three persons were killed and one injured in separate incidents of a strike amid heavy rains and thunderstorm in the district.



Eight houses were damaged and nearly 12 cattle also died in different talukas of after heavy rains occurred on Saturday, a source at the collector's office here said.



city and the talukas of Malegaon, Igatpuri, Trimbakeshwar, and Niphad in the district experienced heavy pre- showers, leading to water-logging and disruption of power supply at various places.



Samadhan Sumrao (30) and Sunanda Gaikwad (32), from different villages in Malegaon, and Vithal Ughade (25), from Igatpuri, were killed after struck them.



A woman also sustained injuries in the incident and was admitted to civil hospital, the source said.



Rains caused flooding of roads and farms at various places.



Eight houses were damaged in due to the heavy downpour, the source said.



In city, a mobile tower, installed atop a building in Govind Nagar locality, collapsed due to gusty winds and No one was injured in the incident, though some damage to the building was reported, police said.



Besides, a tree got uprooted on road in the city, they said.



Due to heavy rains, power supply was disrupted for several hours in the city and adjoining places but was restored late last night, the source said.



city received 30 mm rain, Igatpuri- 30mm, Dindori- 22 mm, Trimbakeshwar- 42 mm, Malegaon- 45 mm, Nandgaon- 36 mm, Yeola- 12 mm and Sinnar 10 mm, as per official data.

Press Trust of India