3 low-intensity explosions in Assam on Republic day, no casualty reported

Assam's Tinsukia district was hit by three low-intensity explosions, suspected to have been triggered by ULFA(Independent) insurgents, on the today, police said. There was no report of any casualty, they said. Police said two blasts occurred within a gap of a few minutes in a drain near the Jagun police station, and the other one at Tirap colliery near the Ledo police station. Director General of Police Mukesh Sahay told reporters in that the explosions were of low intensity and was carried out by the ULFA(I) to prove its existence. Investigations are on and security measures further tightened in the district, police said.