3 militants killed, one jawan injured in gunfight in Kashmir's Sopore area

Vice President election 2017: What it will take for Naidu or Gandhi to win
A joint cordon and search operation had been launched at 4.30 am

Agencies 

On Saturday, three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Sopore area of Baramulla district in Kashmir, police said.

"The terrorists were killed in Amargarh area of Sopore in an encounter with police, army and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)," police spokesman Manoj Pandita said.

"Arms and ammunition have also been recovered from the slain terrorists. The exact identity of the terrorists is yet to be established," he said. 

"One police constable was injured during the encounter. He was shifted to hospital where doctors have described his condition as stable," he added.

A police official also said the militants open fired on the security forces. Three weapons have also been recovered from them. 

A joint cordon and search operation (CASO) was being conducted by 179 Battalion Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), 52 Rashtriya Rifles, Special Operation Group (SOG) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police since 4.30 am Saturday morning.

This encounter comes days after LeT chief commander Abu Dujana was killed on Tuesday in a well-planned operation by a joint team of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army and CRPF in Pulwama district of south Kashmir.

