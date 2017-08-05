3 militants killed, one jawan injured in gunfight in Kashmir's Sopore area

On Saturday, three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants were killed in an encounter
with security forces in Sopore area
of Baramulla district in Kashmir, police
said.
"The terrorists
were killed in Amargarh area of Sopore in an encounter
with police, army and the Central Reserve Police
Force (CRPF)," police
spokesman Manoj Pandita said.
"Arms and ammunition have also been recovered from the slain terrorists.
The exact identity of the terrorists
is yet to be established," he said.
"One police
constable was injured during the encounter.
He was shifted to hospital where doctors have described his condition as stable," he added.
A police
official also said the militants open fired on the security forces. Three weapons have also been recovered from them.
A joint cordon and search operation (CASO) was being conducted by 179 Battalion Central Reserve Police
Force (CRPF), 52 Rashtriya Rifles, Special Operation Group
(SOG) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police
since 4.30 am Saturday morning.
This encounter
comes days after LeT chief commander Abu Dujana
was killed on Tuesday in a well-planned operation by a joint team of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army and CRPF in Pulwama district
of south Kashmir.
