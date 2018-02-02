3 soldiers killed as avalanche strikes army post in J&K's Machhil sector

-
Three army personnel were killed today when an avalanche struck their post in Machhil sector of Jammu and Kashmir, the Army said. "In an unfortunate incident of an avalanche in Machhil sector, the Army lost three valiant soldiers," an army official said. The bodies of the soldiers have been recovered, the official said, adding further details were awaited.
