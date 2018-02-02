JUST IN
3 soldiers killed as avalanche strikes army post in J&K's Machhil sector

The bodies of the soldiers have been recovered

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

Avalanche in Jammu and Kashmir
File photo: A woman walks on a snow covered road during snowfall at Tangmarg in Baramulla district of north Kashmir

Three army personnel were killed today when an avalanche struck their post in Machhil sector of Jammu and Kashmir, the Army said. "In an unfortunate incident of an avalanche in Machhil sector, the Army lost three valiant soldiers," an army official said. The bodies of the soldiers have been recovered, the official said, adding further details were awaited.

First Published: Fri, February 02 2018. 20:26 IST

