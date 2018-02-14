3 years of AAP: Kejriwal promises free WiFi, 900 clinics, better infra

on Wednesday promised free WiFi in the city, as well as roads and drains in unauthorised colonies and building of 900 Mohalla Clinics, as the government completed three years in power.

The Chief Minister was speaking at an event here on the third anniversary of the government.

Talking about free WiFi in the city, Kejriwal said, "This year to implement free WiFi in entire Delhi, the government is going to allot full budget."

The Chief Minister said to control pollution, landscaping would be done on vacant land on both sides of the roads by planting grass and trees so that the dust would not rise in the air.

"There will be budget provision to do landscaping on 500 km roads," Kejriwal said.

The Chief Minister said that there will be massive investment in the next one year on construction and repair of roads. "We will try to complete roads and drains in the Kachhi colonies in the next one year," he said.

He said whichever department digs up roads in the city will have to repair it irrespective of the land-owning agency.

He also said that he had met Lt.

Governor Anil Baijal in this regard and both the government and the Lt. Governor and are on the same page.

Kejriwal said that dug up roads cause a lot of pollution as dust rises from these roads, and added that the decision would be implemented in a week's time.

He also said that 900 Mohalla Clinics would be ready soon and 120 polyclinics would be ready in some months.