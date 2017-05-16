3 years of broken promises: What are you celebrating, Rahul asks to PM Modi

The BJP is organising a 'Modi Fest' across the country to mark three years of its rule at the Centre

Vice President today asked the BJP-led at the Centre what it was celebrating after three years in power, as all it had to show for this time were "broken promises" and "non- performance".



Pointing to farmer suicides and unemployment in the country, he said the last three years were a "betrayal" of the mandate the had received. He tweeted:







Youth are struggling to find jobs, farmers are committing suicide & soldiers are dying at the border. What exactly is the Govt celebrating? pic.twitter.com/327xm48Wgs — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) May 16, 2017

3 years of broken promises, non performance & betrayal of a mandate — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) May 16, 2017

Press Trust of India

Business Standard http://bsmedia.business-standard.com/_media/bs/wap/images/bs_logo_amp.png 177 22

The is organising a 'Modi Fest' across the country to mark three years of its rule at the CentreModi, however, does not refer to the Prime Minister's name but stands for Making of DevelopingThe festival will be kicked off by the prime minister with a series of events and a public meeting in Guwahati on May 26, and will conclude on June 15.The celebrations are planned to be held across the country and there will be at least one event in each district.Gandhi had earlier also attacked the over job creation and had said it failed to deliver on its poll promise of creating 1 crore jobs a year.He had said the youth had been let down by the government's lack of vision.