30 children die in 48 hrs in Gorakhpur hospital

At least 30 children died in the state-run Baba Raghav Das Medical College during the last 48 hours, district magistrate Rajeev Rautela said on Friday, without giving any reasons for the deaths.
He said 17 children died in the neo-natal ward, 5 in AES (acute encephalitis syndrome) ward and 8 in the general ward.
To a specific question as to whether the deaths occurred due to the shortage in supply of oxygen, Rautela said he found out from the doctors that no death occurred due to lack of oxygen.
