30 years after Bofors, India to get its 1st modern artillery guns tomorrow

Two of the 145 M-777
ultra-light howitzers will arrive in India
from the US on Friday.
It will be the first induction of the howitzers after the Bofors
scandal broke out nearly 30 years ago. The scandal had badly hit the artillery modernisation of the Indian Army.
An official from BAE Systems said the first two guns will land in India
ahead of the schedule over the weekend.
The howitzers are being procured for the Indian Army
and will be deployed along the India-China
border.
India
has struck a government-to-government deal for 145 howitzers with the US at a cost of around $700 million.
According to the deal, the first 25 guns will be bought directly from the US and the rest will be assembled in India.
"We continue to support the US government in integrating its weapon systems with the Indian Army's artillery modernisation programme," the official said.
