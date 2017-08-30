31,680 out of 250,000 panchayats connected with internet: Manoj Sinha

The government has started internet services in 31,680 out of 2.5 lakh village under the Net project, Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha said Wednesday.



"Total of 31,680-gram panchayat have been provided internet services under this ( Net) initiative till August 28," Sinha said in a tweet.



The Net project aims to connect 2.5 lakh village to high-speed broadband by March 2019.As of July 2017, 2,21,925 kms of optical fibre cable (OFC), covering 1,00,299 (GPs), was laid and 25,426 GPs provided with broadband connectivity.The Net project, formerly Optical Fibre Network, was approved in October 2011.