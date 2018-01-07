Man from Bengal arrested for stalking Sachin's daughter over phone

A 32-year-old man was arrested in for allegedly disturbing and harassing icon Sachin Tendulkar's daughter over phone, police said on Sunday.

The man was arrested by a joint team of and Police from Mahisadal area of district.

"A two-member team of police came here on Saturday. A joint team of police and our personnel arrested on Sunday morning. He was allegedly disturbing and harassing Tendulkar's daughter over phone," station Officer-in- told IANS.

The accused was presented before a local court and has been taken to on transit remand for further investigation, he said.

When asked how the accused got access to the phone number, the said: "He somehow managed to get the contact details."

According to Maity's mother, he was suffering from "mental illness" and went to last year.

A local Panchayat leader also said that he was under treatment and has often troubled the members of his family.