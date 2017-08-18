323 mn more Indians by 2050, India to be most populous nation with 1.7 bn

The is estimated to increase 26%, from 1.35 billion in 2017 to 1.7 billion in 2050, according to projections by the Population Reference Bureau, a global non-profit.

Over the next 33 years, India will add 323 million people, equivalent to almost the current population of the USA, or more than the current populations of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar combined.

India, which currently has one of the world’s youngest populations, with 21% aged 15 to 24, will age by 2050, with the proportion of young people falling to 17%.

The world’s population will reach 9.8 billion in 2050, up 31% from 7.5 billion now, with India accounting for 17% of the population.

Today, we bring you the latest world population trends for 2050, according to @prbdata. #worldpopdata. (1/10) — IndiaSpend (@IndiaSpend) August 17, 2017

India with 1.7bn will be world's most populous country by 2050, next China (1.34bn), according to @prbdata. #worldpopdata (2/10) — IndiaSpend (@IndiaSpend) August 17, 2017

India’s popn(1.35bn)to increase 26% to 1.7bn by 2050; China’s popn to decline 4% from 1.39bn in 2017 to 1.34bn in 2050. #worldpopdata (3/10) — IndiaSpend (@IndiaSpend) August 17, 2017

India to will add most people, 323mn (almost current US popn.), by 2050. Nigeria next, 220mn. #worldpopdata (4/10) — IndiaSpend (@IndiaSpend) August 17, 2017

India has world’s largest youth population (aged 15-24), 247mn (21%); will fall to 229mn (17%) by 2050. #worldpopdata (5/10) — IndiaSpend (@IndiaSpend) August 17, 2017

World popn will reach 9.8bn in 2050, up 31% from 7.5 bn now; India will be 17% of total. #worldpopdata (6/10) — IndiaSpend (@IndiaSpend) August 17, 2017

China will register largest population drop (44mn); next, Japan (25mn) & Ukraine (9mn). #worldpopdata (7/10) — IndiaSpend (@IndiaSpend) August 17, 2017

World youth population aged 15 to 24 will reach 1.4bn by 2050, from 1.2bn now. #worldpopdata (8/10) — IndiaSpend (@IndiaSpend) August 17, 2017

Japan has world’s oldest popn, 28% > 65 yrs; in India, 6% > 65 yrs. #worldpopdata (9/10) — IndiaSpend (@IndiaSpend) August 17, 2017

Number of births worldwide currently 2.5 times number of deaths. #worldpopdata (10/10) — IndiaSpend (@IndiaSpend) August 17, 2017



