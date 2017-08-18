TRENDING ON BS
SC grants Rs 10 lakh to HIV+ rape victim for Bihar govt's negligence
323 mn more Indians by 2050, India to be most populous nation with 1.7 bn

The world's population will reach 9.8 billion in 2050, up 31% from 7.5 billion now

Chaitanya Mallapur | IndiaSpend 

The population of India is estimated to increase 26%, from 1.35 billion in 2017 to 1.7 billion in 2050, according to projections by the Population Reference Bureau, a global non-profit.

Over the next 33 years, India will add 323 million people, equivalent to almost the current population of the USA, or more than the current populations of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar combined.

India, which currently has one of the world’s youngest populations, with 21% aged 15 to 24, will age by 2050, with the proportion of young people falling to 17%.

The world’s population will reach 9.8 billion in 2050, up 31% from 7.5 billion now, with India accounting for 17% of the population.

We storified a thread of tweets put out on August 17, 2017, to give you an idea of India’s and the world’s population trends by 2050.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


